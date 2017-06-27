EuropaCorp Sells Music Library to Sony/ATV for $16.3 Million

Luc Besson’s studio EuropaCorp has sold its music library which spans over 1, 500 songs used in the company’s films, to Sony/ATV.

The deal, valued at 14.5 million Euros ($16.3 million), gives Sony/ATV the rights to more than 100 original scores for such movies as “Taken” ou “Lucy,” as well as songs from famed bands as Archive, Massive Attack, and composers Eric Serra and Alexandre Desplat.

Back in 2009, EuropaCorp has signed an exclusive licensing deal with Sony Music to have the company handle the international distribution to EuropaCorp’s original scores of new releases.

EuropaCorp is due to announce its yearly financial results ending in March 2017 on Wednesday. The company warned investors in February that it will post record losses this fiscal year, topping the $44 million loss in 2010.

The outfit is getting ready to release “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” (pictured above) in France on July 26.

With an estimated budget of $180 million, “Valerian” is considered to be the most expensive independently-financed movie ever made. STX Films will release the movie in the U.S. on behalf of EuropaCorp.

The company’s slate also includes “Kursk,” the submarine thriller which stars Colin Firth and Lea Seydoux.