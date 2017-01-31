Paul Verhoeven’s “Elle” and Houda Benyamina’s “Divines” won the main prizes at this year’s Lumieres Awards, France’s equivalent to the Golden Globes which were held on Monday in Paris.

“Elle,” which competed at Cannes, won the Lumieres prizes for best film, director and actress for Isabelle Huppert. The French thesp, who just won the Golden Globe, will vie for an Oscar and a Cesar next month.

Verhoeven did not attend the ceremony as he is currently in the States but had prepared a video to thank the Lumieres Academie, his producers Said Ben Said and Michel Merkt, as well as Isabelle Huppert, whom he praised for her “talent, audacity and everything she brought to the film.” Alluding to the current political turmoil in the U.S., Verhoeven also said he hoped to make his next film in France.

Ben Said, meanwhile, said “‘Elle’ was a “French miracle” which “could not have been made in another country.” “Me, the son of an immigrant, I am so proud to be French today,” added the producer, whose recent credits include “Aquarius” and “Maps to the Stars.”

Huppert, who was wearing a Hollywood-style glamorous gown, said she was particularly moved to receive the best actress prize from the foreign press in Paris because she has always been lured by uncharted territories and foreign filmmakers from all over the world. The actress added that she had dreamed of working with Verhoeven since discovering his Dutch films as a teenager.

Honda Benyamina’s “Divines,” which world premiered at Cannes’s Directors Fortnight, won best first film and female newcomer for Oulaya Amamra and Déborah Lukumuena, “Divines”‘s two lead actresses.

Lukimena and Amamra, who are also nommed at the Cesar awards, thanked “Divines” producer Beyamina and Marc-Benoit Creancier for entrusting them with these challenging roles even though they were unknown actresses.

Albert Serra’s “The Death of Louis XIV” won two nods and Claude Barras”s “My Life as a Zucchini” won two awards each. “My Life as a Zucchini,” which is nominated for an Oscar, won best animated feature and script for Celine Sciamma, who is also a critically-aclaimed filmmaker with credits including “Girlhood.”

“The Death of Louis XIV” nabbed best actor for French New Wave icon Jean-Pierre Léaud and cinematography (for Jonathan Ricquebourg).

Damien Bonnard won best male newcomer for his performance in Alain Guiraudie’s “Stay Vertical” which competed at Cannes.

Mohamed Ben Attia’s “Hedi” won best French-language foreign film, while Safy Nebbou’s “In The Forest of Siberia” won best music (for Ibrahim Maalouf).

The Lumieres Academie also paid tribute to Thierry Fremaux, the artistic director and general deleguate of Cannes Film Festival, and to Marion Cotillard.

Upon receiving the Lumieres Award (in association with Variety), Fremaux quipped that “receiving an honorary award was like dancing a slow with your sister,” because it’s a non-competing prize. “But still, it’s delightful.”

Fremaux also took the opportunity to pay homage to Jean Hernandez, a well-respected distributor and arthouse theater programmer who recently passed. “If cinema is as rich as it today it is thanks to people like Jean Hernandez.”

In his speech, Fremaux added that he was grateful towards former Cannes president Gilles Jacob for giving him the position of artistic director, and to filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier, whom he “owes everything to, or almost everything.”

Tavernier presides the Lumiere Institute in Lyon and the annual Lumiere festival which is headed by Fremaux and is dedicated to heritage films.

Tavernier, who was on hand at the ceremony, won the best documentary award with his film “Journey Through French Cinema.”