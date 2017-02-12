The Doha Film Institute has recruited Argentinian director Lucrecia Martel and Portuguese producer Paulo Branco as masters for their 2017 Qumra event, which blends creative workshop and festival elements.

Martel, whose works include “The Swamp,” “The Holy Girl,” and “The Headless Woman,” is considered one the most prominent Latin American film directors of the past decade. Branco has produced works by a slew of top auteurs, including David Cronenberg, Wim Wenders, and Olivier Assayas.

They will join Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi (“A Separation”), French auteur Bruno Dumont (“Slack Bay”), and Cambodian-born documentary filmmaker Rithy Panh (“Exile”), who are this year’s previously announced Qumra masters.

The DFI also announced that 34 projects from 25 countries have been selected for mentoring through the masterclasses and networking opportunities for the projects and talents who made the cut for Qumra.

They will include feature doc “The Man Behind the Microphone,” by Anglo/Tunisian director Claire Belhassine about Tunisian singer and composer Hedi Jouini, whom she learned was her grandfather after hearing a song of his on the radio in a taxi in Paris, according to promotional materials.

More than 100 prominent international execs attended the curated informal event last year. Among them reps from the Cannes, Toronto, and Locarno fests, alongside international sales and production execs, including one from Netflix.

Past Qumra masters include Mexico’s Gael Garcia Bernal; Romanian director Cristian Mungiu; U.S. producer and director James Schamus; Russian director Aleksandr Sokurov; Bosnian director Danis Tanovic; and Japanese director Naomi Kawase.

The third edition of Qumra is set to take place in Doha March 3-8.