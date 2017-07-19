DirecTV Latin America Nabs Mediaset España’s Drama ‘Forgive Me God’

Confirming its growing bet on Spanish TV fiction, DirecTV has acquired Latin American pay TV rights to Mediaset España’s drama “Perdóname Señor” (“Forgive Me God”), starring Paz Vega (“Spanglish,” “All Roads Led to Rome”).

The AT&T-owned paybox, with more than eight million subscribers, will launch “Forgive Me” via OnDirecTV channel in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Perú, Puerto Rico and Venezuela, among other countries in the region, Mediaset España said in a statement.

Mediaset España’s most successful TV fiction to date this year, “Forgive Me” averages a strong 19% audience share and 2.9 viewers after seven episodes, broadcast Wednesdays primetime on ME’s core channel Telecinco. Mini-series’ eighth and last episode airs July 19 in Spain.

Created by Frank Ariza at Madrid-based Gossip Events Productions, the Andalusia-set social melodrama turns on Lucía Medina, a socially-committed nun – played by Vega- who decides to come back to her homeland to solve matters related with delinquency and drug dealing. She will have to face big dilemmas after meeting with Bruno, her first love and now a local capo.

The announcement of the series’ deal comes the same day that OnDirecTV Latin America releases mini-series “Lo que escondían sus ojos” and the second and last season of TV comedy “El Chiringuito de Pepe,” two Spanish TV fictions also produced by Mediaset España.

“A few years ago, the Latin American market wasn’t very receptive to Spanish TV fiction, but having substantially improved its quality in recent years, it’s become more susceptible to traveling internationally,” said Ghislain Barrois, head of acquisitions and sales at Mediaset España.

Produced by Mod Producciones for ME, the four-part period drama “Lo que escondían sus ojos” (“Hidden Behind Her Eyes”) became the highest rating mini-series in Spain last year.

“The international role of Spanish TV fiction is growing exponentially. Despite the enormous competition in the genre, there are not so Spanish series, which is why our product is having so much success. It has found an important market niche, which is not limited only to Latin America but includes other territories such as Eastern Europe,” Barrois said.

“Forgive Me God” has also been acquired in Slovakia by media company Pro Plus, Mediaset España added.