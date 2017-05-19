Director Agnes Jaoui and SBS Films Team With Le Pacte for ‘Place Publique’ (EXCLUSIVE)

International Correspondent @elsakeslassy
Agnes Jaoui
VILLARD/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Agnes Jaoui, the French filmmaker and actress who is on the Cannes competition jury, is set to reteam with Jean-Pierre Bacri (“Under the Rainbow”) for her next directorial effort, “Place Publique” (working title).

Said Ben Said’s SBS Films, which recently produced Paul Verhoeven’s Oscar-nominated “Elle,” is producing the film. Shooting will start in the summer.

“Place Publique” stars Bacri as Castro, a once-famous TV host who gets together with old friends, including his ex-wife, at a house-warming party on the outskirts of Paris. Over the course of that party, it becomes obvious that success has changed Castro, who used to share the idealistic political views of his former wife, and now has a more realistic, if not cynical, perspective on life. Jaoui also stars in the film.

Jean Labadie’s Le Pacte is co-producing, repping the film’s international sales and will distribute in France. Labadie, who previously worked with Jaoui on “Au Bout du Conte,” said the project was “truly funny, in a caustic way, lucid and philosophical,” and it analyzes French society and mores in the tradition of Moliere.

Labadie also said “Place Publique” had a similar spirit and structure to “Cuisine et Dependence” and “Un Air de Famille.”

Camille Neel, head of sales at Le Pacte, said the movie is in a similar vein as “The Taste of Others,” one of Jaoui’s best-known films, and has the potential to reach an ever broader audience.

Jaoui and Bacri rank among France’s best-established auteurs. Bacri is also a popular actor. He stars in “C’est la vie,” the next film of Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache.

Le Pacte’s Cannes slate also includes Catherine Corsini’s period romance “An Impossible Love” with Virginie Efira and Niels Schneider, Thomas Lilti’s “The Freshmen” and Cedric Kahn’s “The Prayer.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad