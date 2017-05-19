Director Agnes Jaoui and SBS Films Team With Le Pacte for ‘Place Publique’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Agnes Jaoui, the French filmmaker and actress who is on the Cannes competition jury, is set to reteam with Jean-Pierre Bacri (“Under the Rainbow”) for her next directorial effort, “Place Publique” (working title).

Said Ben Said’s SBS Films, which recently produced Paul Verhoeven’s Oscar-nominated “Elle,” is producing the film. Shooting will start in the summer.

“Place Publique” stars Bacri as Castro, a once-famous TV host who gets together with old friends, including his ex-wife, at a house-warming party on the outskirts of Paris. Over the course of that party, it becomes obvious that success has changed Castro, who used to share the idealistic political views of his former wife, and now has a more realistic, if not cynical, perspective on life. Jaoui also stars in the film.

Jean Labadie’s Le Pacte is co-producing, repping the film’s international sales and will distribute in France. Labadie, who previously worked with Jaoui on “Au Bout du Conte,” said the project was “truly funny, in a caustic way, lucid and philosophical,” and it analyzes French society and mores in the tradition of Moliere.

Labadie also said “Place Publique” had a similar spirit and structure to “Cuisine et Dependence” and “Un Air de Famille.”

Camille Neel, head of sales at Le Pacte, said the movie is in a similar vein as “The Taste of Others,” one of Jaoui’s best-known films, and has the potential to reach an ever broader audience.

Jaoui and Bacri rank among France’s best-established auteurs. Bacri is also a popular actor. He stars in “C’est la vie,” the next film of Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache.

Le Pacte’s Cannes slate also includes Catherine Corsini’s period romance “An Impossible Love” with Virginie Efira and Niels Schneider, Thomas Lilti’s “The Freshmen” and Cedric Kahn’s “The Prayer.”