Dionne Warwick Movie in Works With Mister Smith Selling at Cannes

Senior International Correspondent @LeoBarraclough
Dionne WarwickVARIOUS - 1960S
Dezo Hoffmann/REX/Shutterstock

A documentary feature film about singer Dionne Warwick, “Don’t Make Me Over,” is in the works, which will provide a “glimpse into the life of one of the most famous, yet notoriously private, superstars of the last 60 years,” according to a statement. David Garrett’s Mister Smith Entertainment will launch sales on the film and present select footage to international buyers at next month’s Cannes Market.

The film, co-directed and co-produced by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, and written by Wooley, “brings to life the real Dionne Warwick, an African-American woman who broke racial and gender barriers, a dedicated humanitarian fighting injustice worldwide, and a singer whose music became the soundtrack for generations.”

Directors of photography are Oscar nominee Tom Bergmann (“Life, Animated”) and Academy Award winner Ronan Killeen (“O.J. Made in America”). The film is being edited by Emmy Award winner Aljernon Tunsil (“Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama”).

“Don’t Make Me Over” includes untold stories relayed by an all-star cast including former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Clive Davis, Gladys Knight, Cissy Houston, and Smokey Robinson. The film features some of Dionne’s most popular hits including “Walk on By,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “That’s What Friends Are For,” and the film’s title song “Don’t Make Me Over.”

In a statement, Heilbroner said: “While the world knows her many hits, Dionne has quietly guarded her astonishing, inspiring personal journey. We are both honored and thrilled to bring this great artist’s life and legacy to the screen.”

Wooley added: “This has been a passion project of mine. I’m elated to see it become a reality.”

Garrett commented: “I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love Dionne’s music. She is universally loved and acclaimed all over the world, and her music speaks for itself.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad