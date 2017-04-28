Dionne Warwick Movie in Works With Mister Smith Selling at Cannes

A documentary feature film about singer Dionne Warwick, “Don’t Make Me Over,” is in the works, which will provide a “glimpse into the life of one of the most famous, yet notoriously private, superstars of the last 60 years,” according to a statement. David Garrett’s Mister Smith Entertainment will launch sales on the film and present select footage to international buyers at next month’s Cannes Market.

The film, co-directed and co-produced by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, and written by Wooley, “brings to life the real Dionne Warwick, an African-American woman who broke racial and gender barriers, a dedicated humanitarian fighting injustice worldwide, and a singer whose music became the soundtrack for generations.”

Directors of photography are Oscar nominee Tom Bergmann (“Life, Animated”) and Academy Award winner Ronan Killeen (“O.J. Made in America”). The film is being edited by Emmy Award winner Aljernon Tunsil (“Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama”).

“Don’t Make Me Over” includes untold stories relayed by an all-star cast including former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Clive Davis, Gladys Knight, Cissy Houston, and Smokey Robinson. The film features some of Dionne’s most popular hits including “Walk on By,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “That’s What Friends Are For,” and the film’s title song “Don’t Make Me Over.”

In a statement, Heilbroner said: “While the world knows her many hits, Dionne has quietly guarded her astonishing, inspiring personal journey. We are both honored and thrilled to bring this great artist’s life and legacy to the screen.”

Wooley added: “This has been a passion project of mine. I’m elated to see it become a reality.”

Garrett commented: “I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love Dionne’s music. She is universally loved and acclaimed all over the world, and her music speaks for itself.”