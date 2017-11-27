Aviron Pictures Acquires ‘Destination Wedding’ With Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder

David Dinerstein’s Aviron Pictures has acquired North American distribution rights to Victor Levin’s “Destination Wedding,” a romantic comedy reuniting Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder. The deal also includes all English-speaking territories, including the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Reeves and Ryder, who appeared together in “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” and “A Scanner Darkly,” star in “Destination Wedding” as two miserable and unpleasant wedding guests who develop a mutual affection in spite of themselves.

Production on “Destination Wedding” wrapped earlier this summer in central California. The film was one of the most buzzed-about projects pitched at this year’s American Film Market.

Best known as a writer and exec producer, Levin’s track record includes “Mad Men,” “Survivor’s Remorse” and “Mad About You,” the 1990s NBC sitcom with Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt.

Aviron Pictures was launched in the run-up to the Cannes Film Festival this year by Dinerstein, an industry veteran who previously founded Paramount Classics and was a leading force at Fox Searchlight.

Aviron Pictures’s slate includes “Drunk Parents” with Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek and Johannes Roberts’ reboot of the horror film “The Strangers.”

The film is produced by Sunshine Pictures’ Gail Lyon and Two Camel Films’ Elizabeth Dell. Robert Jones is also producing for The Fyzz Facility, which fully financed the film. Jean Wyman, Cassian Elwes of Elevated, and Wayne Marc Godfrey, Mark Lane and James Harris of The Fyzz Facility serve as executive producers. Aviron Pictures’ head of acquisitions Jason Resnick negotiated the deal with Elwes and Godfrey. Endeavor Content handled the U.S. rights, and Bloom oversaw international sales. Financial terms of the pact were not disclosed.