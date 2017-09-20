Denmark Selects ‘You Disappear’ as Foreign-Language Oscar Entry

Rolling off its international premiere at Toronto Film Festival, Peter Schønau Fog’s drama “You Disappear” has been chosen to represent Denmark in the Foreign Language Oscar category.

Based on Christian Jungersen’s bestselling novel and penned by Fog, “You Disappear” centers on a woman who is married to a successful headmaster suffering from a brain tumor. The film is a “story about the challenges we face as neuroscience forces us to rethink what we are as human beings,” said TrustNordisk.

“You Disappear” was selected over Henrik Ruben Genz’ “Word of God” and Fenar Ahmad’s “Darkland.”

“You Disappear” was well received at Toronto. Several reviews pointed out the strong performances of Trine Dyrholm and Nikolaj Lie Kaas as the two lead actors. Mikkel Boe Følsgaard and the late Michael Nyqvist complete the cast.

The film, which marks Fog’s follow up to “The Art of Crying,” was produced by Louise Vesth at Zentropa, with the support of the Danish Film Institute. Trustnordisk is handling international sales.

This year’s Danish Oscar committee was chaired by Claus Ladegaard, the interim CEO of the Danish Film Institute, producer Tivi Magnusson, director Anders Refn, cinematographer Jan Weincke, film critic Jacob Ludvigsen, theater exhibitor Mette Schramm and Marianne Moritzen, head of fiction at the Danish Film Institute.