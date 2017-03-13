Delphine Cazaux, who is currently CEO and head of production at Endemol France, has been tapped managing director of Endemol Shine France.

Bouchra Rejani, who was COO of Shine France, stepped down last month, while Thierry Lachkar, the former president of Shine France, left in October. The exec shuffle follows the legal merger of Shine France and Endemol France to form the banner Endemol Shine France.

Cazaux will report to Nicolas Coppermann, who will serve as president of Endemol Shine France once the legal merger will take effect in May.

“Now that we have received the go ahead merger plans can push ahead at pace and I look forward to announcing a senior leadership team comprised of talent from both companies later this month,” said Coppermann.

Until the new banner is officially launched, Coppermann and Cazaux will continue in their existing roles within Endemol France.