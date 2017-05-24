Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan Pay Tribute to ‘Magnificent Bond’ Roger Moore

Current James Bond star Daniel Craig and his immediate predecessor, Pierce Brosnan, have added their own tributes to Roger Moore, whose death after a short battle with cancer was announced Tuesday. Brosnan called Moore “a magnificent Bond,” while Craig declared: “Nobody does it better,” a reference to the title track from one of Moore’s most popular outings as the suave secret agent, 1977’s “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

Both actors took to Instagram to post images of themselves alongside Moore and to express their feelings at his passing. On the official 007 Instagram page, Craig simply posted: “Nobody does it better – love Daniel,” before taking to his own page to say he was “heartbroken” to hear the news.

Brosnan, who played 007 in four films from 1995 to 2002, said Moore had been a big part of his life growing up and had helped “lead the way” for Brosnan himself to portray Bond. “The world will miss you and your unique sense of humor for years to come,” Brosnan wrote.

Longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions said Moore had “reinvented the role of James Bond with tremendous skill, charisma and humor” and said he was also a genuine hero in real life for his work with UNICEF. Broccoli and Wilson called Moore “a loyal and beloved friend and his legacy shall live on through his films and millions of lives he touched.”

Sir Roger Moore has died at the age of 89. He played 007 in seven Bond films including Live And Let Die and The Spy Who Loved Me. Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have released the following statement: "We are heartbroken at the news of Sir Roger Moore’s passing. On the screen, he reinvented the role of James Bond with tremendous skill, charisma and humour. In real life, he was a genuine hero working as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for many years dedicating his life to alleviating the suffering of children all over the world. He was a loyal and beloved friend and his legacy shall live on through his films and the millions of lives he touched. We shall miss him enormously. Our love and thoughts are with Deborah, Geoffrey, Christian his grandchildren and his wife Kristina.”

