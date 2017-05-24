Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan Pay Tribute to ‘Magnificent Bond’ Roger Moore

Current James Bond star Daniel Craig and his immediate predecessor, Pierce Brosnan, have added their own tributes to Roger Moore, whose death after a short battle with cancer was announced Tuesday. Brosnan called Moore “a magnificent Bond,” while Craig declared: “Nobody does it better,” a reference to the title track from one of Moore’s most popular outings as the suave secret agent, 1977’s “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

Both actors took to Instagram to post images of themselves alongside Moore and to express their feelings at his passing. On the official 007 Instagram page, Craig simply posted: “Nobody does it better – love Daniel,” before taking to his own page to say he was “heartbroken” to hear the news.

Nobody Does It Better – love Daniel A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) on May 23, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

‪Heartbroken to find out the news about Sir Roger Moore ‬ ‪RIP 🌹‬ #sirrogermoore A post shared by Daniel Craig (@danielcraig007) on May 23, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Brosnan, who played 007 in four films from 1995 to 2002, said Moore had been a big part of his life growing up and had helped “lead the way” for Brosnan himself to portray Bond. “The world will miss you and your unique sense of humor for years to come,” Brosnan wrote.

Dear Sir Roger Moore, It is indeed with a heavy heart that I hear the news of your passing this morning. You were a big part of my life, from The Saint to James Bond.. .you were a magnificent James Bond and one that lead the way for me, the world will miss you and your unique sense of humor for years to come. My sincerest condolences to your family and children. RIP A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial) on May 23, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions said Moore had “reinvented the role of James Bond with tremendous skill, charisma and humor” and said he was also a genuine hero in real life for his work with UNICEF. Broccoli and Wilson called Moore “a loyal and beloved friend and his legacy shall live on through his films and millions of lives he touched.”