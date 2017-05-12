Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland Sci-Fi Drama ‘Chaos Walking’ Travels to Cannes With Lionsgate

Senior International Correspondent @LeoBarraclough
Daisy Ridley
Karl Walter/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

Lionsgate Intl. has added sci-fi drama “Chaos Walking,” directed by “The Bourne Identity” helmer Doug Liman, to its Cannes Market sales slate. The cast is led by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” star Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, who stars in “Spider-Man Homecoming.”

The script, which is based on the book series by Patrick Ness (“A Monster Calls”), was written by John Lee Hancock (“Snow White and the Huntsman”), Ness, and Charlie Kaufman (“Being John Malkovich”). The movie is produced by Allison Shearmur, whose credits include “Star Wars: Rogue One” and “Cinderella,” and Doug Davison, whose credits include “The Departed.”

The film centers on Todd Hewitt (Holland), who lives in Prentisstown, “seemingly the last settlement on the distant, rugged planet of New World,” according to a statement. The village was colonized “a generation earlier by settlers from Earth seeking a better life, [but] has been reduced to a population of only men after a brutal war with New World’s indigenous alien race, the Spackle.”

Before losing the war, the Spackle released a virus that “infected the men with a plague they now call ‘The Noise’: a visual, background jabber that literally portrays each man’s thoughts and feelings for all to see.”

Todd is taken under the wing of the sly Mayor Prentiss, who has “the mysterious ability to control his own ‘Noise’. But that relationship is put to the test when Todd discovers an unsettling ‘silence’ in the surrounding forest and finds the last thing he ever expected: a woman named Viola [Ridley].”

Ness’ trilogy was described by Booklist as “the classical hero’s journey told as a nail-biting, pulse-pounding adventure.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad