Content Media Nabs Jean-Baptiste Thoret’s Toronto-Bound Documentary ‘We Blew It’

Content Media has picked up worldwide sales rights to Jean-Baptiste Thoret’s controversial documentary “We Blew It” ahead of its world premiere at the Deauville film festival. It also will screen at the Toronto Film Festival.

The documentary, which examines whether the social revolution of the ’60s and ’70s inadvertently led to the election of President Donald Trump, features entertainment industry figures such as Michael Mann, Peter Bogdanovich, Tobe Hooper, Paul Schrader, Fred Williamson, James Toback, Jerry Schatzberg and Bob Rafelson, among others.

Produced by Julien Dunand at the production banner Section 5, “We Blew It” explores the true nature of the “hippie revolution” and its connection with the social polarization of current times.

“Jean-Baptiste has struck upon a compelling theory, which he sets against beautiful images of contemporary America. His observations are both dramatic and surprising, and it’s truly revealing to see America through his eyes,” said Content Media’s Jamie Carmichael.

Content Media’s slate also includes “Bees Make Honey” with Alice Eve, “Shriver” with Thomas Haden Church and Toni Colette and “The Vault” with James Franco.

