Constantin Inks First-Look Film and TV Deal with Prime Universe

Constantin Film has inked a first-look deal with producer Adrian Askarieh’s Prime Universe Films.

The two-year agreement covers movie and TV projects and is the latest step in Munich-based Constantin’s efforts to ramp up its English-language slate. In the wake of the deal, Prime Universe Films will be based at Constantin’s West Hollywood offices.

Askarieh’s last film was 20th Century Fox’s video game-based “Hitman: Agent 47.” Upcoming movies include “Just Cause,” based on the Square Enix video game and which Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”) Brad Peyton (“San Andreas”) attached to direct.

“We are welcoming Adrian into the Constantin family,” said Constantin’s U.S. boss Robert Kulzer. “With his great talent of developing and packaging high-end intellectual properties, we expect him to help us crank up our film and TV output.”

Askarieh added: “I have known Robert Kulzer for a while and just recently met Martin Moszkowicz. But soon after the three of us met, I had no doubt that Constantin Film was the company I wanted to be in business with in a significant way.

“Martin, Robert, and their entire Constantin team have a tremendous track record in creating valuable film and television content with global appeal. I feel that my company is well positioned to contribute to their future plans and to also benefit from their vast experience and resources.”