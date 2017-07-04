Colombia’s 11:11 Films & TV Expands its Int’l Reach (EXCLUSIVE)

Colombia’s 11:11 Films & TV, founded by the Cardona brothers, has scored an unprecedented coup with the premiere of three of its original TV series and one film in four different countries this July.

First out the gate is season two of hit psychological thriller series “La Hermandad” (“The Brotherhood”) which debuts July 4 in Mexico and two days later across Latin America on Carlos Slim-owned streaming video service Claro Video. Actor-producer Manolo Cardona stars as a forensic psychologist who seeks to avenge the murders of his wife and daughter at the hands of a vigilante group within the police force, the “Brotherhood.” Cardona leads a cast in the 12-episode series that includes Paz Vega, Paola Nunez and Gustavo Sanchez Parra. “La Hermandad” is the first original series commissioned by Claro Video, which has sought to take on Netflix in Latin America’s growing SVOD marketplace.

The Cardona brothers, comprised of actor-producer Manolo, director-producer Juancho and producer-international relations exec Francisco, have made a slew of films and TV series since they founded 11:11 in 2005. Among their notable films are “Saludo al Diablo de Mi Parte” and “El Cartel de los Sapos.”

“We’ve expanded our offices to Mexico and the Dominican Republic, aside from Colombia,” said Manolo Cardona.

On July 10, 11:11’s boxing bio-series “Kid Pambele,” debuts on leading Colombian broadcaster RCN TV, which commissioned the 80 one-hour episodes. Based on the book “El Oro y la Oscuridad” by journalist Alberto Salcedo Ramos, “Pambele” traces the rise and fall of Colombia’s two-time World Jr. Welterweight champ Antonio Cervantes, aka Kid Pambele. Yarlin Martinez plays Kid Pambele opposite Maria Nela Sinisterra (“Corazon de Leon”).

Meanwhile on July 20, romantic drama “Love Film Festival,” a feature film, bows in Brazil. Shot over six years in four countries, Portugal, Brazil, Colombia and the U.S., “Love Film Festival” pivots on a Brazilian screenwriter (played by Leandra Leal) and a Colombian actor (Cardona) who first meet at a film fest in Portugal in 2009 and engage in a six-year romance across various film festivals.

Lastly, “La Fiscal de Hierro” (“Iron Lady”) airs on U.S. Spanish-language broadcaster Univision at the end of July following its run on Mexico’s TV Azteca in January. The 80-episode drama series centers on a pair of siblings whose father is killed by a druglord. While the daughter, a lawyer, seeks to avenge her father’s death through legal means, her brother favors a more vigilante approach.