Cinetic Nabs North American Rights To Hot Docs Highlight ‘Pre-Crime’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinetic has acquired North American rights to Monika Hielscher and Matthias Heeder’s documentary feature “Pre-Crime,” which world premiered at Hot Docs and garnered warm reviews.

“Pre-Crime,” a term originally coined by science fiction author Philip K. Dick in “Minority Report,” examines repercussions of predictive policing techniques that are used in the U.S. and in Europe to identify and monitor tomorrow’s criminals based on algorithms and databases.

“We are the first generation to hand over the control over our own freedom to computers. But how much freedom are we prepared to give up for the promise of total security?” stated Rise and Shine World Sales which reps “Pre-Crime” in international markets.

Heeder pointed out in a statement that it wasn’t the algorithms we should worry about, but “the social players that can use the growing flood of data algorithmically for their own goals: security, consumption, control, surveillance, forecasts etc. (and do so) without the slightest democratic control of the use of these technologies.”

Heeder and Hielscher travelled to Chicago, London, Paris, Berlin and Munich to investigate on predictive policing techniques from the perspectives of people who used these tools and those who are being tracked down.

The doc was produced by Stefan Kloos at Kloos & Co. Medien, lensed by Sebastian Bäumler (“War of Lies”) and edited by Christoph Senn (“You Drive Me Crazy”). Kloos & Co. Medien is one of Germany’s top production outfits. Kloos, who is managing director of the company, previously produced “A Modern Man” and “Last Men in Aleppo.”