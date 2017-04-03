British VFX company Cinesite is reteaming with director Duncan Jones and his Liberty Films banner on the film “Mute” for Netflix, which is now in post-production.

Described by Jones as a “spiritual sequel” to his debut feature, “Moon,” “Mute” marks his first collaboration with Cinesite since his 2009 breakout. Cinesite created all visual effects for “Moon,” encompassing more than 270 VFX shots, including the photo-realistic CG robot Gerty, which was one of the film’s principal characters, voiced by Kevin Spacey.

Salvador Zalvidea will serve as Cinesite’s VFX Supervisor for the film. Twickenham-based The Senate is also working on the project, which is produced by Liberty Films for Netflix.

Set in the near future, “Mute” stars Alexander Skarsgard as a mute bartender living in Berlin. When his girlfriend disappears without a trace, his search for her takes him deep into the city’s underbelly. Seyneb Saleh, Paul Rudd, Justin Theroux and Noel Clarke co-star.

The Netflix original film is co-written by Jones and Michael Robert Johnson, with Jones’ partner in Liberty Films, Stuart Fenegan, serving as producer. Netflix will debut the film in all markets where the service is available later this year.

Other ongoing projects at Cinesite include the upcoming TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “American Gods,” which is set to debut on Starz! on April 30; Jaume Collet-Serra’s “The Commuter,” starring Liam Neeson, which will be released in January 2018; and Lionsgate’s “Robin Hood: Origins,” which is currently in production for a March 2018 release.