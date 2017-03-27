Fandango, the biggest online ticketing business in the U.S., is consolidating its presence in Latin America, unveiling a new brand identity and digital destinations as it expands its exhibition presence in a fast-growing market.

“We’re beginning an exciting new chapter for Fandango in Latin America,” said Paul Yanover, Fandango president. He added: “We’ve experienced tremendous momentum over the past year growing our exhibition footprint, increasing ticketing and building exciting new products that will better serve our customers and partners for years to come.”

As part of a new global brand strategy that it will announce today to theater owners at CinemaCon, the annual exhibition trade show unfolding this week in Las Vegas, Fandango subsidiary Ingresso.com, Brazil’s No. 1 online ticketer which was acquired by Fandango in Nov. 2015, will launch in April a brand new website and mobile apps for Android and OIS. They will offer enhanced search and browser capabilities, a new streamlined checkout process, and a variety of digital payment options such as PayPal, Visa Checkout and Masterpass.

Rebranded Fandango Latin America (fandango.lat), Cinepapaya, which Fandango purchased in December, will also debut new digital services in the four biggest Spanish-speaking markets in Latin America – Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Peru – as well as Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia. These will be supported by a consumer marketing campaign.

“We are seeing the same kind of growth in digital commerce that we have seen in other parts of the world, particularly in the U.S,” said Yanover.

He added: “Smartphone usage continues to grow in Latin America, as well as consumers’ confidence in online payment vehicles and the convenience they afford.”

Growing its Latin American business, Fandango can also look to build on its experience and expertise gained in the U.S. Ingresso.com will bow a new promo code service helping brands and studios connect with consumers via movie ticket rewards, promotions and loyalty programs, leveraging the know-how acquired from the U.S.-based Fandango Rewards business.

Fandango Latin America will also roll out more exclusive original content for movie discovery, such as a Spanish-language version of Weekend Ticket, a digital vid movie release guide published by Fandango in the U.S.

In a win-win-win strategy enhancing alike the interests of consumers, exhibitors and distributors, led by Hollywood’s studios, Ingresso recently introduced new technologies enabling strategic partners to integrate the company’s showtimes and ticketing directly onto their platforms. One example: a social commerce program with Facebook and Universal Pictures, incorporating Ingresso’s ticketing for “Fifty Shades Darker.”

Yanover said Fandango planned “to collaborate around innovation in Latin America,” citing ticketing integration within not only Facebook but iOS 10, Snapchat and other social media environments.

In 2016, Fandango’s two subsidiaries in Latin America increased ticket sales a total 37% across the region, year-over-year. Fandango Latin America has already “more than doubled” its ticketing business Jan.-March 2017, vs. first quarter 2016, the company said in a statement Monday.

That growth comes in a still-building market for the theatrical movie business Latin America which has bucked economic downturn or recession, as well as seeing vibrant growth in broadband connections and smartphone usage.

Mexico’s total box office grew 10.5% last year in local currency terms to Pesos 5.25 billion ($782 million), an all-time record, according to comScore.

Latin America’s overall 2016 box office dropped 18% in dollar terms to $2.8 billion due to the depreciation of local currencies and the collapse of Venezuela’s market. But, up 12.8% to R$2.6 billion, Brazil’s total box office surged 5% in dollar terms, according to the MPAA. Brazil has now overhauled Italy and Russia to become one of the world’s top 10 biggest box office markets.

“Although Latin America has relatively low bank card penetration compared to North America and Western Europe, it is a fast-growing smartphone market” making for “lucrative opportunities for mobile money and online payments services,” said IHS Technology’s Ruomeng Wang.

Latin America’s installed smartphone base will increase from 393 million year-end 2016 to 690 million in 2021, he added.

“Even with cultural and language differences, there is a remarkable commonality to movies, the way people see them, and the whole process of movie discovery and decision-making.

We’re trying to localize a universal experience,” Yanover concluded.