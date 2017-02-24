Chinese film studios Wuxi Studio and German production facilities house Studio Babelsberg have inked a deal to work together on a project-by-project basis.

The pact will encompass the production of German-Chinese co-productions and the exchange of technical expertise and personnel. The partners plan to set up a joint production service unit.

Carl Woebcken, president/CEO of Studio Babelsberg, said: “The modern film studios in Wuxi offer excellent conditions. Studio Babelsberg will be contributing its expertise in the areas of production services and the realization of international film productions to the cooperation.”

“The aim of the partnership is to promote the internationalization of Wuxi Studio and provide Studio Babelsberg with access to the Chinese film market,” according to a statement.

Past productions to shoot at Babelsberg include “The Monuments Men,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Bridge of Spies.” Recent productions housed at the studios include “A Cure for Wellness.”

Wuxi Studio, which was set up in 2012, is a 90-minute drive from Shanghai. It specializes in visual FX but also has six soundstages, with four more planned. It has been the production base for movies like fantasy epic “The Monkey King 2,” starring Hong Kong actor Aaron Kwok and Chinese mainland actress Gong Li.