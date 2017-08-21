Chilean Creator of ‘Besieged,’ Nicolas Acuña, to Helm Dynamo-Red Arrow Series (EXCLUSIVE)

“Besieged” (“Sitiados”) creator Nicolas Acuña of prominent Chilean production house Promocine is attached to direct a series being developed by Colombia’s Dynamo (“Narcos”) in partnership with Munich-based TV distributor, Red Arrow.

Tentatively titled “Coke Way,” the series is set against the cold war of the ‘50s and ‘60s in Chile and the rise of the cocaine biz in Latin America. Chilean scribes Matias Ovalle and Jonathan Cuchacovich have penned the pilot script, said Dynamo’s Diego Ramirez.

“We are closing with an OTT that has expressed interest in the project for Latin America,” he said. “It’s more of a prequel to ‘Narcos,’” he noted.

With Netflix quite entrenched in the international TV arena, Amazon venturing into overseas production and now Apple TV, which just announced a $1 billion budget for TV content, the market has indeed grown more exciting, said Ramirez. “For us independent producers, these are interesting times as it leads to more production of premium quality content, which Latin America needs,” he said.

Acuña will also be producing and directing epic period series “Ines of My Soul,” written by Eduardo Sachieri (“The Secret in Their Eyes”), for Time Warner-owned broadcaster, Chilevision. A Spanish broadcaster is in talks to co-produce the project. Based on true-events, the eight-episode series is an adaptation of Isabel Allende’s eponymous novel, which portrays the little-known Inés de Suarez, the only high-ranking female Conquistador and “the first modern woman,” per Acuña, who notes that the project has been awarded $800,000, the largest subsidy ever, from Chile’s National TV Council.

Acuña’s short, “Home,” will play at this week’s SANFIC-Santiago Intl. Film Festival where it competes against the works of some of his students at the University of Chile film school he heads. “I hadn’t made a short in 20 years so it was fun to go back to my roots,” he said. A tale of three artist immigrants and their struggles in the U.S, “Home” was shot in English, a first for Acuña.

He is also developing political feature drama, “Campo Amor,” which he penned and will direct. Based on an actual event that happened in 1992, “Campo Amor” centers on two young guerrilla fighters who kidnap a family. “I’ve been making TV series for the past 15 years; it’s been a while since I made a feature film,” Acuña noted.