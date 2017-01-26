PARIS– On the eve of the Berlin Film Festival, the global film landscape is welcoming Charades, a new international and co-production sales outfit launched by three well-seasoned French industry players, Carole Baraton, Yohann Comte and Pierre Mazars who are heading to the new company from Wild Bunch, Gaumont and Studiocanal, respectively.

Aiming to compete for high-profile projects, the trio have joined forces with Constantin Briest’s Asuna, an up-and-coming investment company specialising in co-production and co-distribution. Briest, who has successfully attracted several private investors to back Asuna, will be in charge of corporate financing.

“Charades strives to acquire between 10-15 films per year and aims at becoming a boutique super-indie,” said Briest.

The range of the movies will be eclectic, in terms of budget, genre and nationalities, explained Comte.

The underlying idea of the company is to board projects at an early stage in order to be involved in the creative and financing process as much as possible, said Mazars.

Comte concurred: “We don’t want to just come in and do nothing else but put a minimum guarantee on a movie. We’ve learned to think outside of the box in terms of financing and we want to apply those skills to our business at Charades.”

While France is nearly saturated with sales companies of all sizes, Charades stands out due to the combined experience, connections and complementary nature of its three co-founders.

“Complementarity is the strongest element in our alliance: We complement each other in terms of backgrounds and rolodex, as well as tastes in films which go from international auteur movies to mainstream French films and English-language genre movies, among others,” said Baraton.

“We want to be a part of films that are alternatively inspirational, entertaining, militant, troubling, terrifying, tear-jerking, but always audience-driven. Cross-generation, cross-culture, cross-border,” said Comte.

Each Baraton, Comte and Mazars will be in charge of sales and acquisitions in territories which they handled in their previous jobs.

Sales and acquisitions in English speaking territories, Benelux & Scandinavia will be done by Baraton, while Western Europe, Japan, South Korea and Latin America will be covered by Comte, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and South-East Asia will be handled by Mazars, who will also be in charge of Charades’s operational management.

Baraton spent 15 years at Wild Bunch and spearheaded international sales on a raft of prestige auteur films such as Cannes’ Palme d’Or winning “I, Daniel Blake” and “Blue is the warmest color,” as well as “The Artist” and “March of the Penguins.” Baraton also successfully launched the TV department of Wild Bunch, which kicked off with “Medici: The Masters of Florence” which proved a hit on Rai 1.

Comte, meanwhile, worked as head of international sales at Gaumont for 6 years, and sold a wide range of critically-acclaimed and commercially successful films, notably “the Intouchables,””Only God Forgives,” as well as the animated features “Ballerina” and “The Boy and the Beast,” which he brought to Gaumont. Comte was also actively involved in the sale of non-English speaking remakes.

Mazars joined Studiocanal in 2009 and started working in the home entertainment department before being promoted to VP of international sales, handling a mix of upscale franchise-based films such as “Paddington 2,” “Shaun the Sheep 1 & 2,” high-voltage action films like “The Commuter” and French crossover auteur films such as “Mon Roi. ”

Charades will be in Berlin to present the company and look at projects. The outfit will be unveil its first slate at Cannes.