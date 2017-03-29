Celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, Cannes Film Festival has unveiled a joyful official poster showcasing a 1959 snapshot of iconic Italian actress Claudia Cardinale dancing against a vibrant red backdrop.

“Full of joy, freedom and daring, just like Claudia Cardinale dancing on its official poster, the 70th Festival de Cannes (17-28 May), promises a celebration in passionate red and sparkling gold,” said the festival.

The fest described Cardinale as an “adventurous actress, independent woman and social activist” and said she embodied better than anyone the spirit of Cannes.

“Throughout the 12-days festival, the spirit of openness and welcome will infuse the Croisette – as it does every year – with pictures of a world that dares to look itself in the mirror, to stand proud and to speak out,” added the festival, whose selection will be announced on April 13.

Cardinale said she was “honored and proud to be flying the flag for the 70th Festival de Cannes and delighted with this choice of photo” which represents the “image (she has) of the Festival, of an event that illuminates everything around.”

“That dance on the rooftops of Rome was back in 1959.(…) This photo reminds me of my origins, and of a time when I never dreamed of climbing the steps of the world’s most famous cinema hall. Happy anniversary!” Cardinale added.

As previously announced, another Italian actress, Monica Bellucci will be hosting the ceremonies and cult Spanish helmer/producer Pedro Almodóvar will preside the jury of the 70th edition.