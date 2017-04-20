Michael Weber’s The Match Factory has acquired international sales rights to three films selected for Cannes’ Directors Fortnight — Abel Ferrara’s “Alive in France,” Roberto De Paolis’ “Pure Hearts” (Cuori Puri), and Leonardo Di Costanzo’s “Intruder” (L’Intrusa).

As previously announced, the company also has two films in Cannes’ Competition section, Fatih Akin’s “In the Fade” and Kornél Mundruczó’s “Jupiter’s Moon,” and one film in Un Certain Regard, Mohammad Rasoulof’s “Dregs.”

“Alive in France” is a documentary centering on a series of concerts in France dedicated to songs and music from Ferrara’s films, including “Bad Lieutenant” and “The King of New York.” Directors’ Fortnight artistic director Edouard Waintrop described the film as a self-portrait in which Ferrara explores his relationship with cinema and music; the pic has a lush cinematography, Waintrop said.

“Pure Hearts,” De Paolis’ debut feature, is a coming-of-age love story about two people with very different backgrounds – a 17-year-old girl, raised by a devote Christian single mother, who falls in love a 25-year-old man with a shady past. Waintrop commented that the film gives a snapshot of Italian blue-color life and the rise of Christian fundamentalism in today’s Italy.

“Intruder” focuses on Giovanna, a dynamic and combative 70-year-old, the founder of a recreational center that looks after underprivileged children, providing a shelter from and an alternative to the Mafia in the neighborhood. Di Costanzo’s previous credits include “The Interval,” winner of several minor awards at the Venice Film Festival.