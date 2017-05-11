Cannes: Sola Media Boards ‘Lila’s Book’ for Worldwide Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Copyright Fosfenos Media

Germany’s Sola Media has taken worldwide sales rights to animated children’s film “Lila’s Book,” which it will introduce to buyers at the Cannes Film Market. The film is the first feature production from Colombian animation house Fosfenos Media.

Written and directed by Marcela Rincón González and produced by her sister Maritza Rincón González, “Lila’s Book” is a Colombia-Uruguay co-production with Uruguay’s Palero Estudio.

The film tells the story of Lila, a character in a kids’ storybook who falls out of her paper world and becomes trapped when her book is lost. She soon discovers that the only person who can save her is the book’s owner, Ramon, but he has grown up and stopped believing in the fantastical. Lila must convince him that what she says is real so that together they can journey through magical worlds to retrieve Lila’s lost book.

“This is a beautiful film with an emotional story, a good message and interesting, well-developed characters,” said Solveig Langeland, managing director of Sola Media.

Fosfenos Media, which was set up 10 years ago by the sisters, specializes in creating children’s content such as animated television series “Guillermina and Candelario,” a co-production with Colombian national television channel Señal Colombia, which is currently in its fourth season and is exhibited across Latin America. It also develops documentary projects and provides production services for Colombian and international television channels, including Discovery Kids and Discovery Channel.

“Lila’s Book” will be released theatrically in Colombia on Sept. 28 by Cinecolor Films.

