Cannes: Roskino Unveils New Russian Epic ‘Furious,’ War Film ‘T-34’

Russian film agency Roskino has revealed the titles it will showcase this year at the Russian Pavilion in Cannes, including first looks at Central Partnership’s historical epic “Furious” and World War II film “T-34,” co-produced by Len Blavatnik.

Roskino’s annual showcase, held at the Russian Pavilion, offers distributors, sales agents and international festival programmers their first taste of upcoming productions from leading Russian producers. This year’s four presentations kick off Friday afternoon with first footage from Central Partnership and Film Studio KIT’s “Furious” (pictured) and close Tuesday with World War II action adventure “T-34,” from Mars Media and Amedia Production.

“We are thrilled to host two fantastic production studios, each making a considerable impression on the international marketplace,” said Roskino CEO Katya Mtsitouridze. “We look forward to introducing their upcoming projects to the world.”

Currently in post-production, “Furious” is set in 13th Century Kievan Rus’ and tells the story of Ryazan military leader, Evpatii Kolovrat, a knight who leads the charge to avenge his love and his homeland. It is directed by Ivan Shurkhovetskiy, in his feature debut, and stars newcomer Ilya Malakov as Kolovrat.

“We made an impassioned, energetic, and action-packed film – an incredibly tender, awe-inspiring tale of indomitable courage,” said Dzhanik Fayziev, general producer at Russia’s Film Studio KIT. Fayziev said the film blends history with the present day and fantasy with realism to tell “an emotional story of simple folk who become true heroes when burdened with unanticipated circumstances.”

Central Partnership will release “Furious” in Russia on November 30.

Mars Media and Amedia Production’s World War II movie “T-34,” which is still in production, will also screen early footage. Written and directed by Aleksey Sidorov, it begins in 1941 during the battle of Volokolamsk, following a young lieutenant who stands alone against a dozen German tanks and is captured by the enemy. Three years later he creates an audacious escape plan and sets out to face an armada of German Panzers once again.

“T-34” is produced Ruben Dishdishyan and Nelly Yaralova alongside Blavatnik, who said the film had personal resonance for him.

“For me, ‘T-34’ is more than a perfectly conceived adventure flick,” said Blavatnik, who recently executive produced Mel Gibson’s World War II film “Hacksaw Ridge.” “My Grandfather was a WWII veteran, and that great victory is part of our family lore.”

“T-34” is expected to be released in Russia next year.

Roskino will also present two other new Russian productions, “Moscow in Love” and “Okay, Mum,” at the Russian Pavilion this week at the Cannes Film Festival.