Cannes: Rosamund Pike, Clive Owen, Joel Kinnaman to Star in Action Thriller ‘Three Seconds’

“Robocop” star Joel Kinnaman and Oscar-nominated actors Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen are set to star in action thriller “Three Seconds” for Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Pictures and The Fyzz Facility. Bloom has boarded the project to handle international sales and will introduce it to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival. Rapper-turned-actor Common also stars.

Directed by Andrea Di Stefano, whose last film was “Escobar: Paradise Lost” with Benicio Del Toro, “Three Seconds” stars Kinnaman as a reformed criminal and former special ops soldier, working undercover for crooked FBI handlers to infiltrate the Polish mob’s drug trade in New York, who must return to prison to protect his identity as a mole and earn his freedom to return to his wife and daughter.

“In ‘Escobar: Paradise Lost,’ Andrea Di Stefano delivered a taut, suspenseful film,” said Bloom’s Alex Walton. “Andrea has collaborated with our elite production group to heighten ‘Three Seconds’ into a fresh, modern New York-set thriller that can appeal to audiences worldwide.”

Currently in pre-production, it was adapted by Matt Cook from a bestselling Swedish novel by Anders Roslund and Boerge Hellstroem, with revisions by Rowan Joffe, Alex Garland and Di Stefano.

Kinnaman, who had a breakout role in AMC’s “The Killing,” starred in the title role of Jose Padilha’s 2014 remake of “Robocop” and more recently starred in David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” for DC Entertainment and Warner Bros.

British actress Pike was Oscar-nominated for her leading role in David Fincher’s “Gone Girl.” Owen was Oscar-nominated, and won Golden Globe and BAFTA awards, for his supporting role in Mike Nichols’ “Closer.” Common won an Academy Award for his original song “Glory” in the film “Selma.”

Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee produce the film for Thunder Road Pictures alongside Wayne Marc Godfrey, Robert Jones and Mark Lane for The Fyzz Facility and James Harris and Ollie Madden. The Fyzz Facility is also financing the film. Jonathan Fuhrman will serve as executive producer for Thunder Road, alongside Shelley Browning for Magnolia Entertainment.