Cannes: Robin Campillo’s ‘(BPM) Beats Per Minute’ Enthralls Asian Buyers (EXCLUSIVE)

Cannes: Robin Campillo's '(BPM) Beats Per Minute' Enthralls Asian Buyers

International Correspondent @elsakeslassy
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

Robin Campillo’s “(BPM) Beats Per Minute,” a heart-wrenching group portrait of Parisian AIDS activists in the early 1990s, has triggered a raft of deals across Asia.

Sold by Films Distribution, “BPM” sold to Hong Kong (Edko), Taiwan (Filmware) and Japan (Phantom Film) whose recent releases include the Oscar winning film “Moonlight.”
Sales were also scored for Australia (Madman), Canada (Mile End) and Brazil (Imovision).

“LGBT films are sometimes hard to sell in Asia so the fact that sold in three key Asian territories underscore the strength and universality of this film,” said Films Distribution’s co-founder Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, who added that the film is now sold nearly worldwide and will be able to reach well beyond the LGBT niche.

One of the best-received films in this year’s official competition at Cannes, “BPM” was acquired for the U.S. (The Orchards), Italy (Teodora), Spain (Avalon), Turkey (Bir Films), Sweden (Folket Bio), Denmark (Camera), Switzerland (Agora), Portugal (Midas), Hungary (Vertigo), Benelux (Cineart), Israel (Lev), Hong Kong (Edko),Taiwan (Filmware) and Mexico (Canibal).

“BPM” marks Campillo’s first film to play at Cannes. The buzz on the Croisette is that the film could scoop up a prize.

The film has earned near-unanimous strong reviews. Variety’s Guy Lodge said the movie “melds the personal, the political, and the erotic to heart-bursting effect.”

