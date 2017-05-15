Cannes: Rafe Spall Heads to ‘Denmark’ for WestEnd Films

British actor Rafe Spall is set to star in bittersweet comedy “Denmark,” which worldwide sales company WestEnd Films will introduce to buyers at the Cannes Film Market this week. The film sees the actor teaming with director Adrian Shergold, who directed his father Timothy Spall in 2005 biopic “Pierrepoint” about Britain’s last hangman.

Described as “a bittersweet comedy about one man’s pursuit of a dream no more ridiculous than the times we live in,” “Denmark” sees Spall star as a down-on-his-luck Welshman without a job or access to hot water, who makes a decision to change his life for the better. With nothing to lose, and everything to gain, he travels across Europe with one crazy goal: to get himself arrested and sent to a Danish prison where the beds are warm and the water is hot.

“Hyde Park on Hudson’s” David Aukin will produce the film alongside and Ed Talfan, producer of BBC crime drama “Hinterland,” from a screenplay by Jeff Murphy. Joe Oppenheimer will serve as executive producer for BBC Films, which developed the project. It is backed by Welsh film agency Ffilm Cymru Wales.

Spall recently completed production on British horror film “The Ritual” and is currently shooting J.A. Bayona’s untitled “Jurassic World” sequel opposite the blockbuster franchise’s returning stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum.

“Denmark” is set is begin shooting this summer.