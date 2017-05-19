Cannes: Radiant Closes Raft of Sales on Irish Comedy ‘Handsome Devil’

Radiant Films International has secured sales in multiple territories for its Irish comedy “Handsome Devil” at Cannes. The L.A.-based sales company has completed new deals on the film with Rialto for Australia and New Zealand, Salzgeber in Germany and Tongariro Releasing in Poland.

Written and directed by John Butler “Handsome Devil” stars Fionn O’Shea, Nicholas Galitzine, Moe Dunford and “Sherlock” star Andrew Scott in the story of two very different boys, forced to share a room at their rugby-obsessed boarding school, who form an unlikely friendship until it is tested by the faculty and other students. It saw its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival last September.

Radiant had previous sold the film to Icon Film Distribution for U.K. and Ireland, which released the film in April. It is scheduled for a U.S. release through Breaking Glass Pictures in June.

“The accessible characters of ‘Handsome Devil’ coupled with a warm and charming story is resonating strongly with the buyers who are looking for films that not only entertain but illuminate issues of our times,” said Mimi Steinbauer, Radiant’s president and CEO.

“Handsome Devil” is produced by Rebecca O’Flanagan and Robert Walpole for Treasure Entertainment. Claire McCaughley and Sarah Gunn serve as co-producers. ICM handled U.S. rights.