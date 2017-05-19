Cannes: Radiant Closes Raft of Sales on Irish Comedy ‘Handsome Devil’

Cannes: Radiant Closes Raft of Sales
Courtesy of Radiant Films International

Radiant Films International has secured sales in multiple territories for its Irish comedy “Handsome Devil” at Cannes. The L.A.-based sales company has completed new deals on the film with Rialto for Australia and New Zealand, Salzgeber in Germany and Tongariro Releasing in Poland.

Written and directed by John Butler “Handsome Devil” stars Fionn O’Shea, Nicholas Galitzine, Moe Dunford and “Sherlock” star Andrew Scott in the story of two very different boys, forced to share a room at their rugby-obsessed boarding school, who form an unlikely friendship until it is tested by the faculty and other students. It saw its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival last September.

Radiant had previous sold the film to Icon Film Distribution for U.K. and Ireland, which released the film in April. It is scheduled for a U.S. release through Breaking Glass Pictures in June.

“The accessible characters of ‘Handsome Devil’ coupled with a warm and charming story is resonating strongly with the buyers who are looking for films that not only entertain but illuminate issues of our times,” said Mimi Steinbauer, Radiant’s president and CEO.

“Handsome Devil” is produced by Rebecca O’Flanagan and Robert Walpole for Treasure Entertainment. Claire McCaughley and Sarah Gunn serve as co-producers. ICM handled U.S. rights.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad