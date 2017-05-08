Cannes: Protagonist, MK2 Board Un Certain Regard Title ‘April’s Daughter’

Protagonist Pictures and mk2 films have jointly boarded Michel Franco’s “April’s Daughter” for worldwide sales. The film receives its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard program at the Cannes Film Festival and will be introduced to international buyers at the Cannes Film Market.

Written and directed by Franco, the Spanish-language Mexican film stars Emma Suarez as the estranged mother of 17-year-old Valeria, who falls pregnant by her teenage boyfriend. When her other daughter goes behind her sister’s back and calls their mother, April arrives full of concern, support and tenderness but once the baby is born, it soon becomes clear why Valeria wanted her mother as far away as possible.

Ana Valeria Becerril, Joanna Larequi, Enrique Arrizon and Hernan Mendoza co-star. It is produced by Franco for Lucia Films alongside Lorenzo Vigas and Moises Zonana. Rodolfo Cova, David Zonana, Gabriel Ripstein and Tim Roth, who starred in Franco’s “Chronic” serve as executive producers.

“We think Michel’s new film is his best yet,” said Mike Goodridge, CEO of Protagonist Pictures. “Anchored by a wonderfully deadpan performance by Emma Suarez, ‘April’s Daughter’ is a film which will surprise, even stun audiences as its story unfolds. We are so happy to be partnering again with our friends at mk2 on this film.”

Franco previously won the Un Certain Regard award at the festival in 2012 for “After Lucia” and took home Cannes’ best screenplay for his 2015′ “Chronic,” which played in the official competition line-up. “April’s Daughter” is Franco’s fourth film to be invited to compete at Cannes.

Protagonist and mk2 previously partnered on Pawel Pawlikowski’s “Cold War,” which they introduced to buyers in Berlin earlier this year.