Cannes: John Hawkes, Logan Lerman Set for Rocket Science’s ‘End of Sentence’

Oscar-nominated actor John Hawkes and “Percy Jackson” star Logan Lerman will star as father and son in drama “End of Sentence,” which London-based sales company Rocket Science will introduce to buyers at the Cannes Film Market this week.

Irish actress Sarah Bolger will co-star in the film which follows a father and son as they reluctantly embark on an eventful and emotionally fraught road-trip from Alabama to Ireland, honoring a request of their late wife and mother.

“‘End of Sentence’ promises to be a warm, funny and moving story of an estranged father and son reconnecting; a road movie executed with sensitivity and humor by both the talented cast and incredible team behind the scenes, guaranteed to strike a chord with audiences the world over,” said Rocket Science founder and CEO Thorsten Schumacher.

Lerman will play the ex-con son of Hawkes’ uptight, but well-intentioned, father as the pair are thrown together on a road trip to scatter the ashes of their late mother and wife. Bolger plays a hitchhiker they pick up along the way.

The film, which started shooting on location in Ireland this month, marks the directorial debut of Elfar Adalsteins. It was written by Michael Armbruster.

Character actor Hawkes received an Academy Award nomination for his supporting role opposite Jennifer Lawrence, in her break-out role, in 2010’s “Winter’s Bone.” He received a Golden Globe nomination two years later for his lead role in “The Sessions,” opposite Helen Hunt. He has recently completed production on Martin McDonagh’s comic crime drama “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and Suzi Yoonessi’s comedy drama “Unlovable.”

Lerman starred as the eponymous hero of young adult fantasy franchise “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” for 20th Century Fox. He was most recently seen as the lead in James Schamus’ directorial debut “Indignation” and opposite Elle Fanning playing the title character in Shawn Christensen’s “Sidney Hall,” which saw its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Former “Once Upon a Time” star Bolger saw her break-out role in Jim Sheridan’s 2002 drama “In America.” She currently stars in AMC’s “Into the Badlands,” which is airing its second season, and recently completed production on Irish comedy “Halal Daddy,” opposite Nikesh Patel and Colm Meaney.

“End of Sentence” is produced by Adalsteins and Gudrun Edda Thorhannesdottir for Berserk Films, David Collins for Samson Films and Joni Sighvatsson for Palomar Pictures. Eva Maria Daniels and Olga Segura will serve as executive producers. Rocket Science is handling worldwide sales.

John Hawkes is represented by Innovative Artists, Thruline Entertainment and attorney Todd Rubenstein. Logan Lerman is represented by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Sarah Bolger is represented by Troika, CAA and Mosaic.