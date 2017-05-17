Cannes: ‘Harry Potter’ Effects Wizard Nick Dudman Joins Live-Action ‘Pinocchio’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar-nominated “Harry Potter” makeup and creature-effects wizard Nick Dudman is set to bring his blockbuster artistry to Italian director Matteo Garrone’s new live-action “Pinocchio,” which HanWay is selling at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Dudman is one of the greatest film artists in the world,” said Garrone, who was prepared to delay production on the project for a year in order to secure Dudman’s services. “I consider myself lucky to collaborate with an artist whose talent and skills are complemented by great humbleness and devotion to his work.”

Dudman told Variety that the new Italian-language “Pinocchio” will have a “flavor and look that’s quintessentially Italian” and will be different from what audiences are used to seeing in mainstream fantasy films. “It’s a very personal journey for Matteo,” Dudman said. “They are doing something very different from previous versions. It’s very dark.”

Renowned for his prosthetic makeup and creature-design work, Dudman has worked with such directors as Ridley Scott, George Lucas, Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan over a four-decade career. He worked on all eight “Harry Potter” movies, and received an Oscar nomination for the last one, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2.”

He has been nominated for eight BAFTA Film awards, winning for Luc Besson’s “The Fifth Element,” and received consecutive Primetime Emmy nominations for his work on Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful,” which also won him a BAFTA Craft award.

The new “Pinocchio,” based on Carlo Collodi’s classic tale, is also written by Garrone. Production is expected to begin in early 2018 in Sicily, Calabria and Tuscany.

