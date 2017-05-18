Cannes: Germany’s Tiberius Film Snaps Up Three Market Titles

Germany’s Tiberius Film has bought rights to three films in the Cannes Film Market, including thriller “Lies We Tell” (pictured), starring Gabriel Byrne and Harvey Keitel, and horror film “The Crucifixion,” which unites French director Xavier Gens with the team behind “The Conjuring.”

“Lies We Tell” sees Golden Globe winner Byrne as the faithful right-hand man of a dead gangster who finds himself pulled into a dangerous showdown where he must deal with his boss’s mistress and her gangster ex-husband. Gina McKee and Mark Addy co-star.

“The Crucifixion” reunites writers Chad and Carey W. Hayes with producer Peter Safran, who previously worked together on Warner Bros. horror hit “The Conjuring” and its sequel. Directed by “Hitman” filmmaker Gens, it stars British actress Sophie Cookson as a journalist investigating the death of an allegedly possessed nun in a monastery. When she meets a priest, played by Romanian actor Corneliu Ulici, she is unsure whether he murdered the nun or lost his battle against the devil during an exorcism.

Tiberius also bought German rights to action movie “Female Fight Club,” starring stuntwoman and actress Amy Johnston and Dolph Lundgren. Directed by Miguel A. Ferrer, the film is set in the world of illegal fight clubs and sees Johnston as an ex-fighter forced to return to the life she abandoned in order to save her sister. A regular stunt performer in Hollywood blockbusters, Johnston recently worked on superhero titles “Deadpool,” “Suicide Squad” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” where she doubled for Scarlett Johansson.

Tiberius’ managing director Wolfgang Carl said the Cannes market was crucial for the company and that he considered the three acquisitions to have excellent potential for the German market.