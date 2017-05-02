Cannes: Germany’s Global Screen Adds ‘Ooops!’ Animated Sequel to Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

The production team behind European animated hit “Ooops! Noah is Gone…” are taking the animals back to the ark, and to Cannes, with sequel “Ooops! The Adventure Continues…” Global Screen, the world sales arm of Germany’s Bavaria Film and Telepool, will introduce the sequel to buyers at the Cannes Film Market later this month.

A sequel to 2015’s “Oops! Noah is Gone…,” which grossed over €25 million ($28 million) at the international box office and sold out around the world for Global Screen, “Oops! The Adventure Continues…” reunites the original film’s directors Toby Genkel and Sean McCormack with writers Richard Conroy and Mark Hodkinson and production companies Ulysses Filmproduktion, Fabrique D’Images and Moetion Films.

“After having sold out world-wide on ‘Ooops! Noah is Gone…’ and the enormous commercial success in key territories it is our great pleasure to announce that we’ll take a new adventure of Finny, Leah and all the animals on the ark to the market in Cannes,” says Alice Buquoy, senior sales and acquisitions manager at Global Screen.

After more than 147 days without sight of land the sequel sees food supplies on Noah’s Ark running low. Young heroes Finny and his best mate Leah find themselves in trouble after disobeying their parents and causing an accidental food avalanche on the ark’s provisions deck that sweeps them and the food out to sea. Now out on their own on a raft, the courageous youngsters once again embark on a series of thrilling adventures to get back to the ark and save all the animals.

The sequel is produced by Emely Christians for Hamburg-based animation house Ulysses; Frederique Vinel for Luxembourg’s Fabrique D’Images; and Moe Honan for Ireland’s Moetion Films. It is expected to be ready for delivery in early 2020.

The first film became an international theatrical hit in key markets around the world with leading markets including U.K. and Ireland, where it grossed £3.3 million ($5.1 million) for eOne, and France, where it took €3.6 million ($3.9 million) for Paradis Film, selling more than 550,000 tickets. It was retitled as “Two by Two” in the U.K. and “All Creatures Big and Small” in the U.S.

Genkel and Ulysses Filmproduktion’s latest film, “Richard the Stork,” co-directed by Reza Memari, is currently rolling out around the world with Italy (May 10) and Germany (May 11) amongst the next mayor markets to release, through M2 Pictures and Wild Bunch respectively. World sales are also handled by Global Screen.