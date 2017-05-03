Cannes: ‘Frost,’ ‘La Cordillera’ Producers Selected for European Film Promotion Initiative

European Film Promotion has announced the 20 up-and-coming European producers selected for the 18th edition of its Producers on the Move initiative, which will take place at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The group includes Polish producer Maria Blicharska, whose latest film “Frost” (pictured), directed by Lithuanian filmmaker Sharunas Bartas and starring Vanessa Paradis, will see its world premiere in Director’s Fortnight; and French producer Didar Domehri, who co-produced Argentinian director Santiago Mitre’s Un Certain Regard title “La Cordillera.”

The networking platform, which runs from May 19-23, is designed to support an exchange of experience and create new professional networks. It gives invited participants the chance to take part in a tailored program of roundtable pitching sessions, one-on-one speed dating and case studies, including one in cooperation with the pan-European co-production fund Eurimages, as well as other industry meetings.

The producers are chosen by European Film Promotion and its member organisations. Participants are required to have had previous experience in an international co-production and an international theatrical release.

Previous participants in the program include Hungary’s Victoria Petranyi, Belgium’s Patrick Quinet, Sweden’s Erik Memmendorff and Denmark’s Katja Adomeit, all of whom have features in this year’s official competition line-up at the festival. Petranyi produced Kornel Mundruczo’s “Jupiter’s Moon”; Quinet is a co-producer on Jacques Doillon’s “Rodin”; and Memmendorff and Adomeit served as producer and co-producer, respectively, on Ruben Oestlund’s “The Square.”

Other producers selected for this year’s edition of Producers on the Move include: Zoran Galic from Bosnia and Herzegovina; Mila Voinikova from Bulgaria; Pavla Janouskova Kubeckova from Czech Republic; Ditte Milsted from Denmark; Lasha Khalvashi from Georgia; Verena Graefe-Hoeft from Germany; Anton Mani Svansson from Iceland; Alan Maher from Ireland; Tommaso Bertani from Italy; Gints Grube from Latvia; Julius Ponten from the Netherlands; Iuliania Tarnovetchi from Romania; Jovana Nikolic from Serbia; Carlo D’Ursi from Spain; Katarina Krnacova from the Slovak Republic; Petra Vidmar from Slovenia; Ivan Madeo from Switzerland; and Chris Martin from the U.K.

Producer on the Move is backed by the Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme of the European Union and the participating European Film Promotion member organisations.