Cannes: Fox Intl. Prods. to Remake Argentina Hits in Brazil (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading a flurry of film remake deals clinched by Buenos Aires’ sales company FilmSharks Intl. with international players, Fox Intl. Productions has snagged adaptation rights for Brazil to recent Argentine hit comedies “I Married a Dumbass” and “No Kids.”

Redo rights for Ariel Winograd’s “No Kids,” an Argentine-Spanish co-production toplining Maribel Verdú and Diego Peretti, have also been licensed to Lionsgate-owned Globalgate for Germany, in partnership with Tobis; and for Korea, teaming with Lotte.

In Germany and Turkey, Sony Pictures optioned film remake rights to Nicolas Lopez’s Netflix-backed Chilean blockbuster “No Filter,” also in advanced discussions for India and China, said FilmSharks CEO Guido Rud.

Juan Taratuto’s “Dumbass” makeover deals in France, China and India are under negotiation too.

“Dumbass” and “No Kids” form part of the IP library of Disney-backed Patagonik Film Group, Argentina’s biggest film production house, which FilmSharks frequently represents for the international remake market.

Adaptation rights by two more Patagonik-produced features, Winograd’s “That’s Not Cheating” and Diego Kaplan’s “Just Like Me,” were acquired by Isaria Prods. in Italy and Bossa Nova in Brazil, respectively.

According to Rud two studios from Germany and Turkey are locking paperwork on Mexican Gary Alazraki’s “The Noble Family,” Mexico’s second biggest all-time box office hit.