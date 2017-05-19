Cannes: First Look at Gerard Butler in Protagonist Pictures’ ‘Keepers’

Protagonist Pictures has released a first look image from psychological thriller “Keepers,” which it is presenting to international buyers at the Cannes Film Market. The film, which has just concluded its six-week shoot, stars Gerard Butler, Peter Mullan and Connor Swindells as a trio of lighthouse keepers pitted against each other on a remote Scottish island.

“Keepers” is the feature debut of Danish director Kristoffer Nyholm, who recently worked on the BBC and FX’s “Taboo,” starring Tom Hardy. He was also a regular director on hit Danish crime drama “The Killing,” for which he was nominated for a BAFTA television award. Nyholm received a second BAFTA nomination for his work on 2015 mini-series “The Enfield Haunting,” starring Timothy Spall.

Inspired by a real life, unsolved mystery “Keepers” was co-written by Celyn Jones and Joe Bone. It tells the story of three lighthouse keepers, arriving on a remote, uninhabited island for a six-week shift, who discover something potentially life-changing that isn’t theirs to keep. Soon the three are locked in a tense battle for survival, fed by isolation and paranoia, as personal greed replaces loyalty.

It was shot on on location in Dumfries and Galloway using three lighthouses across the region to depict the imposing, solitary building at the heart of the story.

“Keepers” is produced by Andy Evans, Ade Shannon and Sean Marley for Mad As Birds Films alongside Butler and Alan Siegel for Butler’s production company G-Base and Jason Seagraves and Maurice Fadida. Phil Hunt and Compton Ross serve as executive producers alongside Brian Oliver of Cross Creek Pictures, Danielle Robinson for G-Base and Mickey Gooch and D.G. Guyer of Kodiak Pictures. Kodiak financed the film with Head Gear and Creative Scotland.

CAA is selling rights for North America. Protagonist has international rights.