Cannes Film Festival Maintains Netflix’s Movies in Competition, Sets New Rule Amid Turmoil

PARIS– A week away from its opening ceremony, Canne Film Festival has released a statement to confirm that the two Netflix movies, Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja” and Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories,” will world premiere in competition in spite of the ongoing controversy with French exhibitors and film orgs.

The festival held a board meeting on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of having both films play out of competition under the recommendation of the exhibitors association which is represented on the festival’s board.

“Cannes is aware of the anxiety aroused by the absence of the release in theaters of those films in France. The Festival de Cannes asked Netflix in vain to accept that these two films could reach the audience of French movie theaters and not only its subscribers. Hence the Festival regrets that no agreement has been reached,” said the fest.

Meanwhile, Netflix has started negotiations with The Jokers, a French distribution company, and the CNC to obtain a temporary visa which allow Netflix to release “Okja” and “The Meyerowitz Stories” day and date on Netflix and have a one-week theatrical rollout in several theaters. But the CNC has not yet agreed on delivering this permit as it is also facing pressures from local guilds. For Netflix, this temporary release would be the only way to avoid France’s strict regulation which forbids films that have been released in theaters to be available on an SVOD for three years.

Although it decided to stick with Netflix for this edition and maintain the pics in competition even in the absence of a traditional theatrical release planned, the festival decided to “adapt its rules to this unseen situation.”

Going forward, “any film that wishes to compete in Competition at Cannes will have to commit itself to being distributed in French movie theaters. This new measure will apply from the 2018 edition of the Festival International du Film de Cannes onwards.”

While it’s not the first time Netflix premieres films at a high-profile European festival – it did so at Venice and Berlin before –, having two movies, Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja” and Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories,” compete at Cannes Film Festival has proven to be an uphill battle. Netflix is not willing to give “Okja” and “The Meyerowitz Stories” a traditional theatrical run and wait 36 months to offer both movies to their French subscribers, in line with France’s strict window release schedule.

Launching in France in September 2015 had already been complicated for Netflix, mainly due to the country’s powerful theatrical exhibitors lobby and film orgs. Those same orgs put pressure to have “Okja” and “The Meyerowitz Stories” removed from the competition roster.

Fremaux had faced similar pressures in 2009 after selecting Olivier Assayas’s mini-series “Carlos” for the competition lineup. The board of the festival which is made up of reps from the exhibitors guild, the CNC and guilds (ARP, APC, SACD) had protested against the selection of “Carlos” in competition because it was a TV mini-series (financed and commissioned by Canal Plus) and would not be shown in theaters. Fremaux then backpedaled and gave “Carlos” an out of competition slot which caused Assayas a large frustration.