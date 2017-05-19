Cannes: Michel Franco’s Lucia Films to Produce ‘The Box’ by Lorenzo Vigas (EXCLUSIVE)

Cannes regular Michel Franco of Mexico, who is world-premiering his latest film, “April’s Daughter,” in Un Certain Regard, will produce “The Box” from Venice Golden Lion winner Lorenzo Vigas (“From Afar”).

Videocine, the theatrical distribution arm of Mexican TV giant Televisa, will release “The Box” in Mexico. Set to shoot from November, the film is the final installment of Vigas’ father-son trilogy, which includes “From Afar.”

“The Box” starts with a 16-year-old Mexican boy being asked to collect the bones of his father, which were found in a mass grave in Northern Mexico. After doing so, the boy sees a man in the street who is the spitting image of his father.

In Latin America, “the fathers aren’t home,” Vigas said. “We grow up trying to find a father figure who will resolve our problems: Venezuela’s Chavez, Peron in Argentina.”

In “April’s Daughter,” co-sold by Protagonist Pictures and MK2, the problem is the mother. Emma Suarez, co-star of Pedro Almodovar’s “Julieta,” plays a mother who returns to Mexico to look after her pregnant 17-year-old daughter. When the baby is born, however, it becomes clear why the girl wanted April to stay away.

Shot with camera movements, close-ups and music, “April’s Daughter” marks a departure in directorial style for Franco, who won the 2015 Cannes screenplay award for Tim Roth starrer “Chronic.” A veiled commentary on some baby boomers’ attitudes to their offspring, it is “my most accessible film yet for mass audiences,” Franco told Variety.