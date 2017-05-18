Cannes: Daniel Radcliffe Set for ‘Escape From Pretoria’ for The Works

Daniel Radcliffe has signed on to true-life prison-break drama “Escape From Pretoria,” which worldwide sales company The Works will introduce to buyers in Cannes. The film re-teams the actor with “Harry Potter” producer David Barron.

Radcliffe will star as Tim Jenkin, one of two 20-something white South Africans branded as terrorists and imprisoned in 1978 for being involved in covert anti-apartheid operations for the African National Congress. Jailed in the Pretoria Maximum Security Prison, the pair decide to send the regime a clear message and plan an escape.

The film is written and directed by Francis Annan and based on Jenkin’s autobiography “Inside Out: Escape From Pretoria Prison.”

“Political without being polemical, ‘Escape From Pretoria’ is a rare combination of genre and drama, and I am delighted to bring together the potent combination of Daniel Radcliffe and Francis Annan on this astonishing true story,” said Barron.

The film is produced by Barron alongside Mark Blaney and Jackie Sheppard of Footprint Films and co-produced by The Works Film and Television Group. Martin McCabe, Deepak Sikka and Mick Southworth will serve as executive producers for The Works.

“Escape From Pretoria” is scheduled to begin production on location in South Africa in early 2018.

Daniel Radcliffe is represented by ARG and UTA.