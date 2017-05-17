Cannes: Cornerstone Boards Mike Leigh’s ‘Peterloo’

Cannes: Cornerstone Boards Mike Leigh's 'Peterloo'
Saukkomaa/REX Shutterstock

Palme d'Or-winning director set to begin production next week

Palme d’Or-winning director Mike Leigh is set to start production on his new film “Peterloo,” which Cornerstone Films is introducing to international buyers at Cannes. Shooting will begin Monday on location in England and continue until late August.

“Peterloo” tells the story of the infamous 1819 massacre at a peaceful pro-democracy rally at St. Peter’s Field in Manchester, England, when many working people were injured and killed.

“There has never been a feature film about the Peterloo Massacre,” said Leigh, adding that the historical event’s universal significance was becoming “ever more relevant in our own turbulent times.”

The film is produced by Georgina Love and executive produced by Gail Egan. It is co-financed by Amazon Studios, Film4, the BFI and Lipsync. Film4 developed the film. Amazon Studios is handling U.S. distribution.

It reunites Leigh with some of his regular collaborators, including cinematographer Dick Pope, editor Jon Gregory, production designer Suzie Davies, costume designer Jacqueline Durran, composer Gary Yershon and make-up and hair designer Christine Blundell. A cast of more than 100 actors has been assembled for the film.

Leigh won the Palme d’Or in Cannes for his 1996 film “Secret & Lies,” which also won the prize of the Ecumenical Jury. He has competed in the official Cannes lineup five times, most recently with 2014’s “Mr. Turner,” and won the best director prize at the festival in 1993 for “Naked.” His 2010 film “Another Year” also received special mention from the Ecumenical Jury.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad