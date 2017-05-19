Cannes: ‘Connasse’ Team Reunite for French Comedy ‘Saving Mum’ (First Look)

The director and star of French comedy hit “Connasse, Princesse des Coeurs” have reunited for a French-language remake of Danish comedy “All Inclusive.” The new film, with a working title of “Saving Mum,” will see worldwide sales, excluding French-language territories, launched this week at the Cannes Film Market by U.K.-based sales company WestEnd Films.

Currently shooting on Réunion Island, “Saving Mum” also marks a reunion for director Eloïse Lang and actress Camille Cottin following their 2015 hit “Connasse.” It tells the story of two sisters, one a free spirit (Cottin) and the other very uptight, who take their mother on a tropical holiday for her birthday to take her mind off their father leaving for a younger woman. But when Cottin’s Rose pays a one-night stand to show her mother a good time, the holiday starts to unravel.

Acclaimed French actress Miou-Miou, who has been nominated for a Cesar Award 10 times, plays Cottin’s mother. Camille Chamoux co-stars at Cottin’s sister. The cast also features Belgian actor Johan Heldenbergh, who recently co-starred with Jessica Chastain in Niki Caro’s “The Zookeeper’s Wife.”

“Saving Mum” was developed and produced by Stephanie Carreras and Phillipe Pujo for Estrella Productions alongside Pathe. WestEnd Films’ Eve Schoukroun also serves as a producer on the film. WestEnd acquired the remake rights to the original Danish film from Happy Ending for its WeLove banner, which focuses on developing and producing female-driven content. Pathe will release the film in France.

“Connasse, Princess des Coeurs,” released in France by Gaumont in April 2015, grossed €7.7 million ($8.5 million) from 1.2 million admissions in France.