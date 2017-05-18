Cannes: ARRI Closes New Deals on Animated Film ‘Ploey’ (EXCLUSIVE)

ARRI Media International has closed a number of new deals on Icelandic-Belgian co-production “Ploey – You Never Fly Alone.” The German company, which is handling worldwide sales on the animated film, will present the first footage from the film at the Cannes Film Market this week.

“Ploey” has picked up momentum coming into Cannes with ARRI announcing new distribution deals with CDS United for Latin America, Filmkompanyet OY for Finland and Green Media for Vietnam. ARRI has now secured sales in nearly 60 countries on the title. Icelandic distributor Sena has also set the film for a December 2017 release.

A co-production of Icelandic animation studio GunHil, a subsidiary company of Sagafilm, and Belgium’s 3D animation studio Cyborn, “Ploey – You Never Fly Alone” is now nearing completion with a special compilation of the first fully rendered scenes set to screen for buyers in Cannes on Saturday.

ARRI shared an exclusive first look with Variety ahead of the special presentation, available to view here:

The family adventure tells the story of a young golden plover bird who, unable to migrate with his family after having trouble learning to fly, is helped by his friends to survive in a world full of natural enemies.

The film marks GunHil’s first feature animation venture since being founded in 2012 by Gunnar Karlsson and Hilmar Sigurdsson. Prior to setting up GunHil the pair had collaborated on a number of projects over a three decade period including 2011’s “Legends of Valhalla – Thor,” which Karlsson co-directed and Sigurdsson produced.