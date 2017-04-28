Cannes: First Image from André Téchiné’s ‘Golden Years’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given the exclusive first image from André Téchiné’s “Golden Years” (Nos années folles), which world premieres as a Screening Gala in Cannes Film Festival’s Tribute to Téchiné. Celluloid Dreams is handling world sales, and the film will be released in France by ARP Sélection.

Téchiné, whose credits include “Rendez-Vous,” “My Favorite Season,” “Wild Reeds” and 2016 Berlinale Competition title “Being Seventeen,” describes the film as both “an odyssey of sexual identity” and “an extraordinary love story.” He co-wrote the script with Cédric Anger, based on the book “La Garçonne et l’assassin” by Fabrice Virgili and Danièle Voldman.

The story centers on Paul and Louise, who get married on the eve of World War I. After two years on the front, Paul injures himself and decides to desert, risking execution. Louise dresses him up as a woman to hide him and he becomes “Suzanne,” a Parisian celebrity, enjoying a life of lust and pleasure in the Roaring Twenties. Louise plays along, willing to sacrifice anything for him. When Paul is granted amnesty in 1925, he is challenged to live as a man again.

The film, produced by Laurent Pétin and Michèle Halberstadt, stars Pierre Deladonchamps (“Stranger by the Lake”) and Céline Sallette (“Les Revenants,” “Rust and Bone”). The cast also includes Grégoire Leprince-Ringuet (“Love Songs”) and Michel Fau (“Marguerite”).

The crew includes DoP Julien Hirsch (“Lady Chatterley”), costume designer Pascaline Chavannes (“Frantz”), production designer Katia Wyszkop (“Saint Laurent”) and editor Albertine Lastera (“Blue Is the Warmest Color”).

Téchiné’s tribute at Cannes is only the third to be dedicated to a talent by the festival, after Martin Scorsese and Alain Delon.