Cannes: Altitude Takes ‘Loveless,’ ‘The Florida Project’ for U.K.

Altitude Film Distribution has taken all rights for the U.K. and Ireland on two titles in the Cannes Film Festival’s official line-up. The distributor has picked up official competition title “Loveless” and Director’s Fortnight title “The Florida Project” for the U.K.

“Loveless,” which is being sold by Wild Bunch, sees its festival premiere on Thursday. “The Florida Project,” sold by Protagonist Pictures, screens on Monday. Altitude plans to release both titles in early 2018.

“Altitude loves working with talented filmmakers to get their films seen by mass audiences and with these two wonderful films we have the opportunity to do just that,” said Hamish Moseley, head of distribution at Altitude. “We’ve worked hard to establish Altitude as one of the most reliable distributors of distinctive and popular independent films and can now proudly describe our slate of titles for this year and next as incredible.”

Russian-language title “Loveless” (pictured), directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev, tells the story of a couple locked in a bitter divorce battle who are forced to cooperate when their young son goes missing after witnessing one of his parents’ violent arguments.

It is Zvyagintsev’s third film to compete in the official competition line-up at Cannes. The filmmaker shared the festival’s best screenplay award for his 2014 title “Leviathan” with co-writer Oleg Negin, who wrote “Loveless.” “Leviathan” went on to win a Golden Globe and be Oscar and BAFTA nominated as best foreign language film. The director’s “Elena” won a special jury award in the Un Certain Regard program at Cannes in 2011.

“Loveless” is produced by Alexander Rodnyansky. Sony Pictures Classics are releasing the film in the U.S.

Written and directed by Sean Baker, “The Florida Project” is a coming-of-age drama about a precocious six-year-old and her rag-tag group of close friends whose summer break is filled with childhood wonder, possibility and a sense of adventure, while the adults around them struggle with hard times. Willem Dafoe stars alongside Caleb Landry Jones and newcomers Brooklynn Prince and Bria Vinaite.

“The Florida Project” is co-written by Baker’s regular collaborator Chris Bergoch and produced by Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri and Shih Ching Tsou, alongside Baker and Bergoch.

The acquisitions were negotiated by Will Clarke for Altitude with Emilie Serres from Wild Bunch for “Loveless” and with Vanessa Saal from Protagonist Pictures for “The Florida Project.”