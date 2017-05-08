Cannes: Altitude Takes International Sales, U.K. Distribution on ‘The Boy Downstairs’

Altitude Film Sales has taken international sales rights to Sophie Brooks’ “The Boy Downstairs,” starring “Girls” actress Zosia Mamet, which the company will introduce to international buyers at the Cannes Film Market. Altitude Film Distribution has additionally acquired U.K. distribution rights to the comedy drama.

“The Boy Downstairs” premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April and marks the feature debut of writer-director Brooks. It co-stars Matthew Shear.

Mamet stars as a young woman who moves back to New York after living in London and finds a seemingly perfect Brooklyn apartment, only to discover that her ex-boyfriend lives in the apartment below. Initially hoping to continue their relationship as friends, she soon finds old wounds reopening and is forced to confront her true feelings.

“Zosia Mamet is a truly exciting rising star, and her touching performance in ‘The Boy Downstairs,’ wonderfully celebrated at Tribeca, will further cement her rise to stardom,” said Will Clarke, chairman and co-CEO of Altitude Film Entertainment.

The film is produced by Dan Clifton and David Brooks of Cliffbrook Films alongside major financier Motion Picture Capital. Paul Brooks serves as executive producer.

The U.K. distribution deal was struck by Altitude’s co-CEO Andy Mayson with Motion Picture Capital. UTA is handling North American sales.