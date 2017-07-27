Canal Plus Teams with Joann Sfar, RED on ‘Monster’s Shrink’

PARIS– Canal Plus is teaming up with French comicbook-artist-turned-director Joann Sfar on “Monster’s Shrink,” an English-Language animated series inspired Sfar’s novel, “The Eternal.”

The series, which will comprise 8 one-hour episodes, is being produced by Jemma Rodgers and Nicola Schindler at RED Production Company, a subsidiary of Studiocanal (the film and TV division of Canal Plus Group).

“Monster’s Shrink” follows Rebecka Broke, a warm, funny and neurotic New York-based psychoanalyst who’s just learned her husband was found dead in their villa in the South of France. While the death has been officially ruled a suicide, Rebecka sets off to uncover the truth about her husband’s mysterious death and travels to Antibes, in the French Riviera, where she comes across an Eastern European vampire in need of a therapy.

“I’m very eager to work for Canal Plus with RED Production Company on this series, which marks my first international fiction,” said Sfar. “The idea of confronting the main character, Rebecka, to the awakening of this parallel world and see my vampires come to life is something very exciting — we’re going to revisit entirely the vampire film genre,” added Sfar.

Fabrice de la Patellière, head of fiction and co-production at Canal Plus, praised Sfar for creating a “fascinating and singular world that will be illustrated in ‘Monster’s Shrink.'”

Sfar made his directorial debut with “Gainsbourg: Vie Heroique,” a 2010 feature film mixing live action and animation, about the iconic French singer Serge Gainsbourg. He is best-known for his comicbook “The Rabbi’s Cat” which was adapted into a animated feature and was co-directed by Sfar.