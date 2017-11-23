Canal Plus Orders Thomas Lilti’s ‘Hippocrate’ Medical Series

French helmer Thomas Lilti will be making his TV debut with “Hippocrate,” a medical drama series inspired by his 2014 film, which world premiered at Cannes’ Critics’ Week.

The contemporary series, comprising eight one-hour episodes, has been commissioned by French TV channel Canal Plus.

Lilti created the series with Anais Carpita (“Call My Agent!”), Claude Le Pape (“Love at First Fight”) and Julien Lilti. “Hippocrate” is being produced by Lilti’s regular partners, Agnes Vallée and Emmanuel Barraux at 31 Juin Films.

The plot will revolve around a public hospital located in suburb of a major city where doctors have being quarantined due to a health hazard. The series follows three interns lacking experience and a forensic medical expert who don’t know each other and must join forces to handle the entire hospital and patients alone while the quarantine gets unexpectedly extended.

“Hippocrate” the film was sold by Le Pacte in major territories and turned out to be a commercial and critical success. It earned seven Cesar nominations and earned Reda Kateb a Cesar for most promising actor.

Although Kateb and Vincent Lacoste will not reprise their roles in the series, “Hippocrate” will boast a strong cast of French stars, including Louise Bourgoin, Anne Consigny, Geraldine Nakache, and Alice Belaidi.

Shooting of the series will start next Monday in Paris and its suburbs.