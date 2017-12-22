Canal Plus Group Renegotiates Royalties Deal With Multimedia Authors Society

After months of legal wrangling, French pay-TV giant Canal Plus Group has renegotiated its royalties agreement with France’s Civil Society of Multimedia Authors.

The society, whose mission is to collect royalties and redistribute them to multimedia authors, was one of the guilds that had sued Canal Plus Group for failing to pay royalties for several months this year.

Under the multi-year agreement, Canal Plus Group will pay royalties on programs available on Canal Plus channels and services in France and abroad. Effective Jan. 1, the deal with the multimedia authors’ society follows a similar agreement between Canal Plus Group and SACEM – the authors, composers and music publishers guild – in September.

Christophe Thiery, president of Canal Plus Group’s board, said the pact also takes into account the pay-TV company’s new content offers. “This new deal with [the authors’ society] underscores our commitment to backing authors and content creation as a whole,” he said.

Hervé Rony, managing director of the authors’ guild, said the agreement “preserves the basic interests of authors and their remunerations” and “demonstrates that collective management [of royalties] is an efficient mechanism.”

Canal Plus had stopped paying authors for several months this year to spur a renegotiation of its contracts with the guilds as part of the company’s plan to save €300 million ($355 million) by 2018.

Speaking to Variety last month, Canal Plus Group’s CEO Maxime Saada (pictured) said the pay-TV group expects to have saved about $410 million by year’s end. Rony told Variety that Canal Plus had paid overdue royalties in full.

