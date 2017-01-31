Saoirse Ronan, who was Oscar nominated for her performance in “Brooklyn,” is attached to star in “Sweetness in the Belly,” based on the novel written by Camilla Gibb. HanWay Films is selling the film at Berlin’s European Film Market next month.

The film will be directed by Zeresenay “Zee” Berhane Mehari, whose first feature film “Difret” was executive produced by Angelina Jolie and won the audience award at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival.

Sienna Films optioned the novel and developed the screenplay, and are now joined by Parallel Films, co-producers of “Brooklyn.” Laura Phillips wrote the screenplay.

Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny of Sienna Films are producing along with Alan Moloney and Susan Mullen from Parallel Films. Mehret Mandefro and Adrian Sturges are executive producers.

Ronan plays Lilly, a refugee living in London.

“Orphaned in Africa as a child, Lilly’s first experience of her parents’ homeland of England is as a refugee, escaping civil war,” according to a statement.

“As lost in this cold new world as her fellow immigrants, Lilly becomes the heart of this disenfranchised community in London, attempting to reunite people with their scattered families. But as her friend Amina discovers, Lilly’s mission isn’t purely altruistic and a passionate lost love affair is revealed between Lilly and Aziz, an idealistic doctor.”