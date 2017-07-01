British Movie Critic, TV Host Barry Norman Dies

Barry Norman, the veteran British movie critic and former host of the U.K.’s top TV show about cinema, who had a strong influence on movie-going in the country over decades, has died at the age of 83. He died in his sleep on Friday, according to his family.

Norman fronted BBC movie-show “Film” from 1972 to 1998 — interviewing the hottest Hollywood actors and filmmakers of the period — and became one of the U.K.’s top celebrities. He had started his career as a print journalist on the Kensington News, and was the Daily Mail’s show-biz editor. He also contributed to several other newspapers, including the Guardian, the Times and the Observer, as well as writing best-selling books about cinema.

BBC director general Tony Hall, who described Norman as a “first-class” TV host and critic, said: “Film buffs always found his programs essential viewing. He dominated broadcasting about films for a generation with wit and great knowledge. He will be greatly missed and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

His daughters, Samantha and Emma, called him “remarkable.” “He had a great life, a wonderful marriage and an enviable career,” they said in a statement. “He leaves behind a family who adore him and a great roster of friends who love him too. We will miss him more than we can say.”

